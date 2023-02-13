Sugar Withdrawal Symptoms: Side Effects of Cutting Down Sugar in Diet

There's no doubt that sugar intake is harmful to health and we can take few steps to reduce our sugar intake in day to day life for better quality of life, physical, and mental health. But getting rid of the habit to eat those sweet chocolates and drink sugar loaded tea and coffee isn't that easy as it sounds. But we need the mental will to do it and the benefits may encourage us to do so.

Research has proved that a high added sugar intake is linked with the risk of various health conditions like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, poor dental health taken as an obvious drawback.

Sugar reduces our energy levels, causing fatigue, low alertness levels, and depression in some cases. But if we encourage ourselves to cut down the sugar intake, we can protect against chronic disease development and boost our overall health.

In this article, let's discuss the other side effects or say the other effects on our body, both physically and mentally.