Are India's 'iPad Kids' Alright?

'Children do as you do and not as you say.'

According to Ann Philipose, the real problem arises when the screens are being used as a substitute or stand-ins for parents and other adults.

"If the parents and other adults in the house are spending a lot of time on screens, kids are going to want to do the same," adds Tanwar.

She goes on to say, "You can't expect the child to just change overnight. It takes time, even if this means that sometimes you need to engage with the kind when they are being irritable and difficult. Slowly and steadily start to encourage them along to other fun activities to channel their energy."

Philipose agrees, adding, "You, as a family, have to be interested in doing offline activities together. If you create situations for it, I promise you your kid wants to spend time with you."

But, she goes on to say that you have to set the pattern for this at a very young age.