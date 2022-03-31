Doctor’s Suicide in Dausa: Did the Police Flout Rules By Filing a Murder Charge?

After the death of a female patient due to complications during childbirth, a case of murder was registered against the doctor in charge without any investigation by the police.

According to media reports, Dr Archana Sharma, a doctor in a private hospital in Dausa district, Rajasthan, was so disturbed by the charges that she took her own life.

In her suicide note, Dr Archana Sharma said that she hoped her death would prove her innocence.

What is the Dausa suicide case? What does the law say? What is the reaction of the doctor community on this? FIT breaks it down.