Born at 24 Weeks, Weighing 400 Grams: How Pune Doctors Helped This Baby Survive

While the doctors expected that the pre-term baby would not be weighing much, the 400 gram weight also indicated that there were more challenges than what they expected.

"Her skin was fragile and was breaking down. We had kept her in an incubator to promote healing of the skin. But we also could not provide the human touch, or lift her – because that might make her more susceptible to infection. So we had to make sure that no one handled the baby, or went near the baby," Dr Shah said.

But, getting the right kind of equipment was also a challenge.