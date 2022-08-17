17-Month-old Baby Undergoes Rare Heart Surgery, Gets New Lease on Life
The 17-month-old had experienced four instances of fainting suddenly before being operated on.
A seventeen-month-old baby became the youngest child in India to undergo a life-saving open chest surgery on 22 July, doctors announced.
Thomas (name changed), who was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease, was operated on by doctors at Coimbatore's G Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital following four episodes of syncope.
A syncope is a sudden fainting or passing out that happens because of restricted blood flow to the brain.
Thomas was diagnosed with Long QT Syndrome, which causes unexpected, fast, and irregular heartbeat. If left untreated, Long QT Syndrome could lead to ventricular fibrillation, which can cause the heart to pump so hard that it literally gives up and stops pumping blood.
In the worst-case scenario this could lead to a sudden death.
The surgery, was the first of its kind, doctors said, on account of the patient's young age.
Doctors opened Thomas' chest cavity and placed the device on his heart, rather than inside his heart, as is usually done in this procedure.
The device, called an Implantable Cardioverter-defibrillator or an ICD device helps regulate the heart’s electrical impulses and stabilize the heart's pumping.
“Thomas survived four episodes of syncope before the surgery. He was fortunate enough to survive them all but another one could have been fatal. This baby proved to be a little braveheart to undergo such a major surgery and recover at a good pace. Together we have enabled him to live a near-normal life.”Dr. Vijayakumar, Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon, GKNM Hospital, Coimbatore.
The surgery opens up the possibility of saving the lives of many more babies born with congenital heart problems or diagnosed with heart problems in infancy.
