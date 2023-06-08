PCOS Diet: Foods To Avoid in PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has become quite common in women and doctors think a sedentary lifestyle, poor lifestyle, and poor diet are one of the main reasons for the condition in women.
PCOS is a hormonal disease and it can develop in women after puberty. It affects women that are past the age of childbearing and have trouble getting pregnant. The exact cause of PCOS is not yet known and there is no cure for it.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 6 to 12 percent of women are affected by PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) during their childbearing years.
PCOS increases the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health problems. There is no way to reverse the condition and PCOS is characterized by irregular periods, excess hair growth on the face and body, and other health issues.
According to Healthline, women suffering from PCOS are at a higher risk of suffering from obesity, systemic inflammation, metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, or a combination of these. Not to mention the increased risk of diabetes, heart problems, etc
Diet plays an important role because it keeps weight and nutrients in check. Obesity can increase the risk of complications in PCOS cases thus it is important to maintain a healthy weight with the help of diet and exercise.
According to Hopkins Medicine, every individual can get a customzed diet as per their hormonal, weight, and diabetic issues but in general a Mediterranean diet is commonly recommended. It offers a wide variety of foods from all categories and is easy to follow in the long term.
Which Foods Are Bad For PCOS?
According to doctors of Cleveland Clinic, it is better to avoid food that is linked to inflammation since these foods can aggravate PCOS symptoms and raise the risk of other diseases like heart disease. Here are a few foods people must avoid:
Fried foods like French fries, chips, and fried chicken or fish
Saturated fats in butter or margarine
Red meat in hamburgers- roast beef and steaks, and hot dogs
Processed snacks: cakes, cookies, candy and pies
Cereals that are high in sugar- instant oatmeal, granola
Sugary beverages like sodas, teas, and sports drinks
Alcoholic beverages
Refined flour in white bread, rolls, pizza crust, and pasta
White rice
