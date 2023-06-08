PCOS Diet: Foods To Avoid in PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has become quite common in women and doctors think a sedentary lifestyle, poor lifestyle, and poor diet are one of the main reasons for the condition in women.

PCOS is a hormonal disease and it can develop in women after puberty. It affects women that are past the age of childbearing and have trouble getting pregnant. The exact cause of PCOS is not yet known and there is no cure for it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 6 to 12 percent of women are affected by PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) during their childbearing years.

PCOS increases the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health problems. There is no way to reverse the condition and PCOS is characterized by irregular periods, excess hair growth on the face and body, and other health issues.