PCOS Affects More Than Just Your Period: Hear These Women Out

Dr Munjaal Kapadia, Gynecologist at Namaha Hospital, explains, “PCOS is a syndrome, with many many things happening together. Not just with the ovaries, but also with the sugar levels in the body, with the cardiovascular problems, with obesity, skin changes, hair changes and more.”

Shreya Kohli, who was diagnosed with PCOS a year ago, felt the need to get tested when she experienced some of these symptoms. “I started gaining weight again, and it felt that there is this natural tendency in me to put on more weight around my abdominal area. Along with that, there was so much of fatigue and so much of drowsiness that crept in. I also experienced a lot of hair fall and dark patches of skin. This is something I'd never experienced before. So I knew it was time to take medical help. When I did that, got my test done, I realised I've got insulin resistance, PCOS.”

Speaking of the causes, he says, Why it occurs is again relatively unknown. But a core problem is chronic anovulation. most women routinely would make one egg a month. If that egg gets fertilised, you get pregnant. If not, you get your period in approximately two weeks or so. When somebody has PCO, they lose this ability to make and release regular eggs into the system.”