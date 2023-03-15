Omega-3 Deficiency: Signs and Symptoms of Omega-3 Deficiency
A person must consume a balanced diet to stay healthy and the diet must have all nutrients in the right proportion including foods in the right ratio and combination. Omega-3 fatty are one of the essential nutrients for the body and people often overlook the need of the nutrient.
Research has shown that omega-3 fats help prevent heart disease, stroke, control lupus, eczema, and rheumatoid arthritis. It also plays protective roles in cancer and other conditions. Omega-3 fats are a key family of polyunsaturated fats that are important component of your cell membranes. These nutrients are used by the body to signal molecules called eicosanoids, which help the immune, pulmonary, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems to work properly.
Deficiency of omega-3 means your body is not getting enough omega-3 fats and it increases the risk of negative effects on the body. Let's know the signs and symptoms of omega-3 deficiency to know if you are deficient of the nutrient.
Dry and Irritated Skin
If your body lacks omega-3 fats, the first of few symptoms will be noticed in your skin. Your skin will become sensitive, dry , or you may experience an unusual increase in acne.
Omega-3 fats help improve the skin barriers that help prevent the loss of moisture and protect it from irritants that cause dryness and irritation. Research shows that omega-3s reduce inflammation thus preventing acne.
Even omega-3 supplements can reduce acne breakouts and skin inflammation and the presence of EPA and DHA reduces the sensitivity of skin to ultraviolet light. Omega-3 fats are important to maintain optimal skin health.
Dry Eyes
Omega-3 fats helps maintain optimal eye health providing the right moisture and tear production. Thus, you may see doctors recommend omega-3 supplements to help relieve dry eye syndrome that cause eye discomfort and vision-related problems.
Omega-3 supplements can help in less tear evaporation, improved dry eye symptoms, and more tear production. They can also reduce symptoms of dry eye.
Stiffness and Pain in Joints
It is common in older people to experience joint pain and stiffness and these symptoms may be related to osteoarthritis, In this condition, the cartilage covering the bones breaks down. But the symptoms may also be related to inflammatory autoimmune condition called rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Research has proved that omega-3 deficiency may cause the symptoms so the omega-3 supplements help reduce joint pain and increase grip strength thus helping with osteoarthritis. Moreover, omega supplements help reduce disease activity in those with Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Changes in Hair
As the deficiency of omega-3 affects the skin, it also affects the hair. The omega-3 supplements help retain moisture in the skin and hair thus keeping the hair shiny and healthy. Omega-3 deficiency may cause changes in hair texture, integrity, and density.
Omega-3 supplements have proved to reduce hairfall and increased hair density. EPA and DHA is linked to improved fatty acid composition in the hair thus promoting better hair quality.
Thin, dry, and brittle hair may be the symptoms of omega-3 symptoms.
