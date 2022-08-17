5 Yoga Poses To Reduce the Risk of Stroke

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures. It may also be due to the blockage in the blood supply to the brain. A stroke hinders speech and memory and affects the movement of the arms or legs on one side of the body. Strokes can also cause difficulty with balance resulting in involuntary falls.

Yoga is known for the prevention of chronic diseases, including strokes. Yoga asanas can also help manage stress, blood pressure, and cholesterol, besides helping maintain a healthy weight. These things together help lower the risk of a stroke. Yoga also improves cognition and mood, which are essential factors that help with stroke prevention.