Broccoli: Nutrition & Health Benefits Of Consuming Broccoli

Green broccoli belongs to the category of cruciferous vegetables kale, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, bok choy, cabbage, collard greens, rutabaga, and turnips. The dark green color makes it obvious that it is extremely nutritious and healthy but it is not liked by people.

Broccoli is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It also fights against free radicals, molecules produced by the body during natural processes like metabolism. Free radicals are toxic in large amounts and can cause cell damage that can lead to cancer.

Now let's have a look at the benefits of consuming broccoli in detail.