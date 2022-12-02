National Pollution Control Day 2022: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

National Pollution Control Day is observed every year on 2 December in India. The day is recognized to commemorate the precious lives that were lost in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, one of the greatest industrial disasters in the history of India.

The main aim and objectives of celebrating the National Pollution Prevention Day 2022 in India is to create awareness among people about the judicious use of industries to prevent uncalled-for industrial disasters. The day is dedicated to encourage the adoption of pollution control acts to prevent the environmental pollution caused by human negligence and industrial emissions.

The environment has been compromised for a long time because of air pollution, water, soil, noise, and several other types of pollution. The need of the hour is to wake up and protect our planet for the survival of its living beings.