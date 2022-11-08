Are You a Statistic? 4 in 5 Delhi Families Have Health Issues From Air Pollution

Four out of five families (80 percent) living in the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) are suffering from ailments due to the ‘severe’ air pollution in the region, found a new survey conducted by a Delhi based citizen group, LocalCircles.

The participants mainly complained of issues of the respiratory tract, from sore throat, and runny nose to long term problems like asthma.

Sachin Taparia, the founder of LocalCircles, speaks to FIT about what the findings of the study says about the pollution crisis in the region.

But, first, here's a quick breakdown of the survey and what it found.