Billie Eilish Says Living With Tourette’s Syndrome Is ‘Exhausting’: What Is It?

Over time Tourette's can also lead to other mental health issues like anxiety, depression, Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) according to the UK NHS.

Symptoms of Tourette's typically start showing up in childhood, around the age of 5 - 10, according to the UK NHS.

These tics can sometimes subside, or even go away, over time.

Tourette's tics can be physical,

Excessive Blinking

Eye rolling

Grimacing

Shoulder shrugging

Jerking of the head or limbs

Touching objects and other people

They can also be vocal,

Humming

Grunting

Throat clearing

Whistling

Tongue clicking

Animal sounds

Saying random words and phrases

Repeating a sound, word or phrase

Swearing

There is no cure for Tourette's, but it can be managed with treatment.