Painkiller Meftal Spas Can Cause ‘Adverse Reaction’, Says Govt Alert

Beyond the headlines: According to several medical journals, symptoms of eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome include,

Fever

Facial edema

Extensive skin rashes

In severe cases, it can also involve organs and cause,

lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes)

hepatitis

abnormalities in the blood and blood cells

Why it matters: Meftal Spas, the brand name for a combination drug composed of mefenamic acid and dicyclomine, is one of the most popular painkillers used in India for relief of menstrual symptoms including abdominal pain, bloating and gastric issues, and sometimes also prescribed for other mild to moderate pain and inflammations.

However, it is also a non-steroid anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), and is widely available over the counter, without a prescription. Which means, it's often taken without medical supervision.

What next? Take the drug as per the advice of a medical professional only. Furthermore, the IPC, in their alert, has said, in case of an adverse reaction, people should immediately report to the national coordination centre of the PvPI by filing a form on their website, or through their Helpline number: 1800-180-3024.

(Written with inputs from PTI.)