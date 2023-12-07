Painkiller Meftal Spas Can Cause ‘Adverse Reaction’, Says Govt Alert

Meftal, a painkiller, popularly used to treat menstrual cramps, has come under the radar of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), with the body recently issuing a drug safety alert advising healthcare professionals and patients to watch for adverse reactions caused by the drug.
What's driving the news: The IPC – an autonomous arm of the Ministry of Health, set up to keep a check on the standard of drugs manufactured and sold in India – in its alert, issued on 30 November, said that a preliminary analysis for adverse reactions at the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database linked the drug to eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome, also known as drug-induced hypersensitivity syndrome.
"Healthcare professionals, patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reaction (ADR) associated with the use of the suspected drug."Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, in the alert
Beyond the headlines: According to several medical journals, symptoms of eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome include,
Fever
Facial edema
Extensive skin rashes
In severe cases, it can also involve organs and cause,
lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes)
hepatitis
abnormalities in the blood and blood cells
Why it matters: Meftal Spas, the brand name for a combination drug composed of mefenamic acid and dicyclomine, is one of the most popular painkillers used in India for relief of menstrual symptoms including abdominal pain, bloating and gastric issues, and sometimes also prescribed for other mild to moderate pain and inflammations.
However, it is also a non-steroid anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), and is widely available over the counter, without a prescription. Which means, it's often taken without medical supervision.
What next? Take the drug as per the advice of a medical professional only. Furthermore, the IPC, in their alert, has said, in case of an adverse reaction, people should immediately report to the national coordination centre of the PvPI by filing a form on their website, or through their Helpline number: 1800-180-3024.
(Written with inputs from PTI.)
