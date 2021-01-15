Who Should Not Get Vaccinated? What’re Possible Adverse Reactions?

With the pan-India COVID-19 vaccine rollout beginning Saturday, 16 January, the Centre has issued guidelines to states on using Covishield and Covaxin – the two vaccines that will be administered in the first phase.

The government has estimated that 30 crore people – including frontline and healthcare workers – will be vaccinated in the next three-four months.

But which category of people should not get vaccinated? What does the government say about side effects?

Here’s a break down of the Centre’s fact sheet on Covishield and Covaxin: