Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Prevention

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) can cause upper and lower respiratory disease. The virus can cause harm to people of all ages, especially young children, older adults, and people who have weak immune systems.

The virus was discovered in 2001, HMPV belongs to the Pneumoviridae family along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Molecular diagnostic testing helped discover the virus and since then people have been aware of the condition.

Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV).