Trying To Curb Caffeine? Here's A List Of 10 Healthy Herbal Tea Alternatives

Something that has become increasingly popular in the world of health is herbal tea. Despite having the name 'tea', these aren't derived from the Camellia sinensis plant; instead, they are concoctions made by steeping or boiling other ingredients like herbs and spices.

Herbal teas aren't just another beverage; they are considered to be healing and have been used as a part of traditional medicine systems for many centuries now.

If you are trying to cut down on caffeine and need an alternative, here are 10 healthy herbal teas that you should be drinking every day for good health.