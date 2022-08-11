7 Types of Tea for Healthy Skin and Hair

Herbal teas are not only beneficial for your cough, cold, and fever but they have beauty benefits as well. Earlier, Ayurveda and ancient Chinese medicines used to include different types of teas in their regimen, but now modern science also believes in the numerous health benefits of teas.

Teas are plant products made from roots, stems, leaves, and flowers. They are loaded with useful substances like antioxidants that not only detoxify your body but also provide miraculous benefits to your skin, hair, and overall health.

Besides the skin and hair benefits, some other benefits may include increasing immunity, prevention of heart diseases, reducing inflammation, and fighting against cancer-causing agents.

Lets us know more about the 7 different types of teas that provide major skin and hair benefits.