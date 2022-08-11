7 Types of Tea for Healthy Skin and Hair
Following are the 7 different types of tea that you must include in your diet for healthy skin and hair.
Herbal teas are not only beneficial for your cough, cold, and fever but they have beauty benefits as well. Earlier, Ayurveda and ancient Chinese medicines used to include different types of teas in their regimen, but now modern science also believes in the numerous health benefits of teas.
Teas are plant products made from roots, stems, leaves, and flowers. They are loaded with useful substances like antioxidants that not only detoxify your body but also provide miraculous benefits to your skin, hair, and overall health.
Besides the skin and hair benefits, some other benefits may include increasing immunity, prevention of heart diseases, reducing inflammation, and fighting against cancer-causing agents.
Lets us know more about the 7 different types of teas that provide major skin and hair benefits.
1. Green Tea
From fat loss to strong immunity, green tea is known for its health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants, which not only fight against harmful free radicals in the body but also protect our skin from pollution and sun damage. One of the most important components of green teas is polyphenol. It has the same property as a prebiotic, and therefore, contributes to a healthy gut by killing harmful bacteria, and ultimately gives us healthy, beautiful, and glowing skin.
2. Hibiscus Tea
The majority of us know hibiscus as a flower but do we know it has health benefits also? Hibiscus is rich in some important nutrients like iron, zinc, vitamin A, B1, B2, and C. It is also loaded with AHAs, and alpha-hydroxy acids, which is the most important reason behind its skin glowing properties.
Besides these compounds, the hibiscus is loaded with antioxidants which prevent the damage caused by free radicals and also help in retaining the skin elasticity. This is why having hibiscus tea is known to prevent skin dullness and wrinkles.
3. Chamomile Tea
Drinking chamomile tea daily has lots of benefits. Chamomile tea has some critical skin benefits like wound healing, prevention of skin damage, and reducing skin infections due to its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties.
Besides, it also prevents some chronic skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, acne, breakouts, and hyperpigmentation. Like green tea, chamomile tea is also rich in antioxidants which fight against free radicals and therefore support healthy skin.
4. Rose Tea
If you want to age gracefully and avoid those annoying wrinkles, rose tea is the best option for you. The vitamin A and antioxidants present in roses contribute to their antiaging properties. Besides, rose is natural retinol and that is why drinking rose teas can be extremely good for your skin.
5. Horsetail Tea
Horsetail is a fern that has been known to have many skin and hair benefits since ancient times. It is rich in silica which promotes collagen production. Therefore, consuming horsetail tea increases the production of collagen in the body, hence providing you with youthful skin. Besides, it is also famous for having beneficial effects on hair and nails.
6. Spearmint Tea
Having spearmint tea daily can affect your hormone levels, especially testosterone. As per some studies, spearmint has anti-androgenic properties. Therefore, it can be extremely helpful for women who suffer from diseases like hirsutism caused due to imbalance of androgens.
7. Dandelion
Dandelion is a herb with a bitter taste. It increases the production of bile from the liver. The more is the bile released, the better the digestion process. Bile also removes the toxins from the body, and therefore, drinking dandelion tea helps in keeping your skin healthy and glowing.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.