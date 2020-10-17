Remdesivir Failed to Reduce Mortality in COVID Patients: WHO Study

In a multinational trial by the World Health Organisation, the antiviral drug Remdesivir had little or no effect on mortality rate or the length of hospital stay among COVID-19 patients.

The study was part of the WHO’s ‘Solidarity’ trial investigating four drug regimens including remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, anti-HIV drug combination lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon in more than 11,000 patients across 30 countries.

The study found the regimens appeared to have little or no effect on 28-day mortality or the length of the in-hospital course among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the WHO said, according to a Reuters report.

The study results were uploaded on the preprint server medRxiv and are yet to be peer-reviewed.