The Oxford Vaccine Trial Has Been Paused, But No Reason To Panic

The much-anticipated phase 3 trial of the University of Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine has been paused following a suspected adverse reaction in one of its participants.

As developing a successful vaccine has been widely touted as a way to end the pandemic, this will feel like a blow for many people desperate to get back to normal life.

But how worried should we be? Is the suspension of this trial a major setback in the research effort to find a solution? At this stage, it is difficult to say. What it does show is that the trial is fulfilling one of its main purposes – to rigorously test the safety of the vaccine in a large number of people.