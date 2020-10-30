We Are Entering an Era of Pandemics, Warn Experts, Offer Solutions

Future pandemics will emerge more often, spread more rapidly, do more damage to the world economy and kill more people than COVID-19 unless there is a transformative change, warns a major report on biodiversity and pandemics.

The report by Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) was prepared by 22 leading global experts in the field. They call for a 'seismic shift,' if we want to change course