H5N1 Bird Flu: Symptoms in Humans, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment

Bird flu also known as Avian flu refers to a group of diseases that result from infections with specific influenza viruses. These viruses infect birds but rarely spread to humans.

One such virus that causes bird flu is called H5N1. The H5N1 virus causes severe flu with a high mortality rate.

However, its transmission among humans is rare. Until now, the virus has shown no signs of changing genetically to spread more efficiently among humans. But, due to the severity of the illness that the virus causes, authorities continue to monitor for these genetic changes. H5N1 bird flu proves to be fatal in 60% cases.

The first outbreak of H5N1 avian flu in humans occurred in 1997 in Hong Kong. Overall, more than 700 instances of human H5N1 infection have been reproduce in Africa, Asia, and Europe. On the other hand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Egypt have had the highest numbers of cases.