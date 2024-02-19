Genetic Cancer Tests: 5 Crucial Tests to Determine if Cancer Runs in Your Genes

Nowadays, it's quite common to see someone who is very healthy, doesn't smoke, drink, or has a bad lifestyle but still gets diagnosed with cancer. Sometimes, the reason behind this is what we call genetic cancer, or hereditary cancer. This means that certain cancers have a genetic basis, which means they're caused by changes in the genes that we inherit from our parents. These genetic changes can make someone more likely to develop specific types of cancer. While many cancers are influenced by a mix of genes, environment, and lifestyle, hereditary cancer comes from mutations passed down in families that significantly increase the risk of getting cancer. Hence, Doctors typically ask for genetic tests (DNA tests) to confirm if someone has an inherited (hereditary) cancer caused by genetic mutations. About 5% to 12% of all cancers are caused by genetic mutations. If someone has an inherited cancer, healthcare providers may suggest family members undergo the same tests to see if they have the same genetic mutations.