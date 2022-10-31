5 Yoga Poses For Menopause

Menopause is a challenging phase in a woman's life. She goes through a lot of mental and physical changes during this time. Menopause is a phase in a woman's life when menstruation ceases and it is usually between the ages of 45 and 50.

Yoga can be really helpful to tackle the side effects or challenging symptoms of menopause like brain fog, digestive issues, hot flashes, stress, depression, etc. Serious issues like muscle loss and joint pain can also be managed with these yoga poses.

Here are a few easy yoga poses that might be effective to relieve the menopause symptoms and make you feel better.