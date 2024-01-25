Five-Year-Old Boy Dies After Family Dips Him in Ganga To 'Cure' Blood Cancer

A five-year-old boy battling leukemia (blood cancer) tragically passed away in Haridwar, Uttrakhand, after his family allegedly submerged him in River Ganga, hoping it would miraculously cure the child.

Beyond the headlines: According to news reports, the family travelled from Delhi to Haridwar on Wednesday, 24 January. The child was reportedly accompanied by his parents and another relative.

Speaking to FIT, the Superintendent of Police of Haridwar City Swantantra Kumar said that according to the family, the child had been undergoing treatment for blood and bone cancer in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. However, the reportedly doctors had told them that "the treatment wasn't working and that the child cannot be saved."

Convinced that dipping the child in River Ganga could work miracles and save the child's life, the family brought the child to Haridwar out of desperation, and "as a last try," SP Kumar added.