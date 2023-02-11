MP Infants Die Over 'Faith Healing': Why Are Barbaric Treatments Still Prevalent

Cases such as these have come up time and time again in the last few years. Back in 2006, a three-year-old was branded to cure her of malaria which had resulted in her stomach being swollen.

It repeated in 2015, in Rajasthan’s Rama Kheda village, a four-month-old was hospitalised in critical condition after her stomach was branded with a hot iron to cure her of pneumonia. At the hospital, she was diagnosed with congenital heart disease as well.

The same year, a 40-day-old was hospitalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain for the same reason.

In 2021, four kids in Madhya Pradesh breathed their last after they were taken to a local 'baba' instead of being rushed to the local hospital.

And it continues in 2023 as well.