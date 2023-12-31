Dry January: How Swearing Off Alcohol for an Entire Month Impacts Your Health

Dev* (name changed on request), a 23-year-old student pilot based in Canada, has also been thinking about quitting alcohol for a while now.

“I’ve been drinking my pains away and I know that’s just not the way to go about it,” Dev tells FIT.

What both Dev and Kriti are hopping onto is called the ‘Dry January’ challenge. One month of swearing off alcohol.

What is this challenge? Why is it so popular? Are there any health benefits? We asked experts so you don’t have to.