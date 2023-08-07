One Drink a Day, or Just on the Weekends? Why Alcohol Free Days Are Important

For adults who do drink, the guidelines recommend a maximum of four drinks in one sitting or ten in a week (A zero-alcohol approach is recommended for under-18s and during pregnancy).

For some, this may not sound like much at all. One in four Australians exceed the recommendation of no more than four drinks in one session with men more likely to do so than women.

This amount can result in alcohol poisoning, damage to brain cells and a higher likelihood of engaging in risky behaviors leading to violence, accidents and unprotected sex.