Childhood Cancer Myths Busted: 7 Facts About Pediatric Cancer

Childhood cancer, though relatively rare, poses a significant health concern globally. According to Children's Cancer Foundation, with over 300,000 children diagnosed annually worldwide, and more than 50,000 new cases reported in India alone, it's crucial to understand the realities of this condition. Unfortunately, misinformation and myths often cloud the understanding of childhood cancer, leading to misconceptions that can delay diagnosis and treatment. Let's explore and dispel some of these myths to foster greater awareness and support for children battling cancer.