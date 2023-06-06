Brain Tumor: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, & Treatment

A brain tumor is an abnormal growth around the brain. This growth is usually the unwanted mass of cells. Together spinal tumors and brain tumors are called central nervous system (CNS) tumors.

Brain tumors may be malignant (cancerous) or benign (noncancerous). Moreover, a few tumors may grow quickly while others may grow slowly. According to Mayo Clinic, only about one-third of brain tumors are cancerous but irrespective of whether them being cancerous or not, they can impact brain function and your health if they press on surrounding nerves, blood vessels, and tissue.

Tumors that develop in your brain are called primary tumors while tumors that spread to your brain after forming in a different part of your body are called secondary tumors, or metastatic brain tumors. Let's know the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment for brain tumors.