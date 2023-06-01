Alkaline Diet: Alkaline Foods List To Include in Your Daily Diet

People have started to follow a new diet- an alkaline diet and today we are here to know what is it and how is it beneficial to the body. Then you can find the foods below with low acid levels that can prevent acidity and heartburn thus helping alkalize the body.

It is found that foods like meat, wheat, sugar, and processed food give rise to problems like acidity, arthritis, and even cancer. The foods that we normally eat produce too much acid that is harmful to the body. It is a difficult diet because some of your favorite foods like caffeine and alcohol will be off-limits.

You might be familiar with pH — a measurement of how acidic or basic (alkaline) a solution is based on a scale of 0 to 14 and foods with pH 8 or higher are basic or alkaline in nature.