7 Health Benefits Of Cranberries

Cranberries which are unique, wild, and natural by habitat, are rich in phytonutrients, naturally derived plant compounds, particularly the proanthocyanidin antioxidants, which are essential for overall wellness. The berries are composed of numerous health-benefiting chemical substances that offer protection from tooth cavities, urinary tract infections, and inflammatory diseases.
Cranberries are a good source of certain vitamins and minerals, as well as several unique plant compounds that help prevent UTIs, stomach cancer, and heart disease. Cranberries are a member of the heather family and are related to blueberries, bilberries, and lingonberries. The most commonly grown species is the North American cranberry but there are other types found in nature as well. Cranberries are rarely eaten raw, due to their very sharp and sour taste. They are mostly consumed as juice, which is normally sweetened and blended with other fruit juices. Other cranberry-based products include sauces, dried cranberries, and powders and extracts which are used in supplements. Know the health benefits of cranberries in detail.
7 Health Benefits Of Roasted Chana
Health Benefits Of Cranberries
1. Prevents UTIs
Cranberry is best known for its role in preventing UTIs. The high level of proanthocyanidins in cranberries helps to lower the adhesion of certain bacteria to the urinary tract walls, and in turn, fights off infections. Also according to research, it is proven that cranberry helps prevent UTIs. But cranberry juice is said to be far less effective since it takes an extremely large concentration of cranberry to prevent bacterial adhesion.
2. Boosts brain power
Cranberries contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that help to improve memory and coordination. So it is recommended to include cranberries in your everyday diet to improve your brain power.
3. Promotes gut health
Cranberries help to keep the gut healthy. The reason is that they help improve the gut bacteria in people who eat meat. So, people who eat meat, dairy, or sugar, can turn to cranberries to help put good bacteria back into their gut. These red berries also reduce bile acids which cause colon and gastrointestinal cancers. Cranberries also help prevent ulcers.
4. Enhances oral health
Cranberries are also known to improve the oral health. Since the PACs prevent bacteria from binding to teeth and further prevent cavities. According to various medical research, cranberries also help to prevent gum disease.
6 Health Benefits Of Bell Peppers
5. Have anti-aging properties
Cranberries are one of those few fruits that are high in plant defense chemicals called pro-anthocyanidins. According to various studies, cranberries have focused on the benefit of these compounds on urinary health but other research also suggests that their benefits stretch to protecting against collagen degradation in the skin and cognitive decline as well.
6. Supports eye health
Cranberries contain carotenoids, which the body converts to vitamin A for healthy eyes, plant compounds in cranberries, such as pro-anthocyanidins also help to protect the eyes from age-related conditions.
7. Helps promote skin health
Cranberries contain carotenoids, including beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A for healthy skin, eyes, and a strong immune system. Cranberries also provide lycopene, which is said to help protect the skin from UV damage.
7 Health Benefits Of Yogurt
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)