7 Health Benefits Of Cranberries

1. Prevents UTIs

Cranberry is best known for its role in preventing UTIs. The high level of proanthocyanidins in cranberries helps to lower the adhesion of certain bacteria to the urinary tract walls, and in turn, fights off infections. Also according to research, it is proven that cranberry helps prevent UTIs. But cranberry juice is said to be far less effective since it takes an extremely large concentration of cranberry to prevent bacterial adhesion.

2. Boosts brain power

Cranberries contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that help to improve memory and coordination. So it is recommended to include cranberries in your everyday diet to improve your brain power.

3. Promotes gut health

Cranberries help to keep the gut healthy. The reason is that they help improve the gut bacteria in people who eat meat. So, people who eat meat, dairy, or sugar, can turn to cranberries to help put good bacteria back into their gut. These red berries also reduce bile acids which cause colon and gastrointestinal cancers. Cranberries also help prevent ulcers.

4. Enhances oral health

Cranberries are also known to improve the oral health. Since the PACs prevent bacteria from binding to teeth and further prevent cavities. According to various medical research, cranberries also help to prevent gum disease.