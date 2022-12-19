Health Supplements to Boost Immunity

Maintenance of your immune system includes complex cells, processes, and chemicals that constantly protect your body against pathogens, like viruses, toxins, and bacteria.

In order to keep your immune system healthy all year round, you need to protect yourself from infections, and diseases. You can do so by maintaining a healthy lifestyle which includes nutritious foods, proper sleep, and staying active.

Research has also proved that we can add a few health supplements to our daily routine to improve the immune response and protect the body from illness. The supplements can be vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other substances that can potentially protect us against illness.

Make sure to consult the doctor before you take any health supplements.