7 Foods That Can Improve Eyesight Naturally

The Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS) published in 2001 suggested that certain nutrients like zinc, copper, vitamin C, vitamin E, and beta carotene help reduce the risk of age-related decline in eye health and the variations also include omega-3 fatty acids, zeaxanthin, lutein, and beta carotene.
According to Healthline, research proves that omega-3 fatty acids, copper, lutein, and zeaxanthin are essential for eye health. Let's have a look at the list of nutrient-rich foods to boost eye health.
What Foods Improve Eyesight Naturally?
Fish- Eating oily fish offers higher levels of omega-3-rich fish oil that can prevent dry eye, including dry eye caused by spending too much time on a computer. Many fish are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids like tuna, salmon, trout, herring, sardines, and anchovies.
Nuts and Legumes- Nuts are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and also contain a high level of vitamin E that helps protect the eye from age-related damage. Nuts and legumes that are good for eye health are walnuts, Brazil nuts, cashews, peanuts, and lentils.
Citrus Fruits- Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that fights age-related eye damage. Some vitamin C-rich citrus fruits include lemons, oranges, and grapefruits.
Carrot- Carrots are rich in both Vitamin A and beta carotene. Beta carotene gives carrots their orange color and the body needs this nutrient to make vitamin A which has a mixed role in vision whereas vitamin A plays an essential role in vision. It is a component of a protein called rhodopsin, which helps the retina to absorb light.
Eggs- Eggs are a good source of vitamins C, E, and zinc and it is also an excellent source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which help reduce the risk of age-related sight loss.
Leafy Green Vegetables- Leafy green vegetables are rich sources of lutein and zeaxanthin and are also a good source of eye-friendly vitamin C. Few leafy greens include spinach, kale, and collards. These plant-based forms of vitamin A lower your risk of long-term eye diseases, including AMD and cataracts.
Beef- Beef is a great source of zinc and helps delay age-related macular degeneration and eyesight loss. Poultry and pork also are good sources of zinc, but not at the level of what is found in beef.
