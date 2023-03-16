7 Benefits of Drinking Water in Copper Vessel
Copper is an ancient metal and know the benefits of drinking water in copper vessels
It is said that copper was the first element known to man and it is known since the chalcolithic era or copper age during which the man used weapons of copper instead of stone. Indians used copper in various forms, from currency for trade to household products.
As per Ayurveda, it is beneficial to drink water in copper vessels. Copper is a metal with anti-bacterial properties. Over the centuries copper has been used in various forms to treat various illnesses including cuts, headaches, and varicose veins. The rise of ayurvedic usage and indigenous medicines saw the rise of copper products in household items like copper vessels and cups. Let's know the more benefits of drinking water in copper vessels.
1. Prevents Cancer- Copper is an antioxidant, meaning it helps to fight off all the free radicals that negate the negative effects. Research has long proved the harmful effects of the free radicals that cause cancer in the human body. Copper also helps in the production of Melanin which gives color to the skin and eyes and also protects one from the harmful UV rays of the sun.
2. Helps Manage High Blood Pressure- According to the American Cancer Society, copper is helps reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels and the lack of copper or copper deficiency leads to the development of hypotension and copper deficiency in adults results in hypertension. Trace amounts of copper help regulate blood pressure.
3. Helps Manage Thyroid Levels- Copper helps balance the inconsistencies of the thyroid gland, energizing the thyroid gland to function well. Copper also helps fights off the damaging effects of over secretion of the thyroid gland. Lack of copper results in thyroid gland malfunction while too much copper results in thyroid gland dysfunction causing hyper or hypothyroidism among patients.
4. Prevents Anemia- Copper helps the body breakdown food thus helping produce hemoglobin which helps the body absorb iron. lack of copper can cause lower levels of hemoglobin resulting in anemia. Copper deficiency in the human body can cause rare hematological disorders which results in low white blood cells.
5. Provides Relief from Arthritis- Copper has anti-inflammatory properties that helps provide relief to people experiencing symptoms of arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. It is because copper has bone-strengthening properties which makes it perfect for curing arthritis or at least providing relief.
6. Prevents Hear Diseases- Copper is a metal that helps clean plaque and dilate the blood vessels to increase the blood flow to the heart. Copper deficiency can cause heart muscles dysfunction resulting in insufficient pumping of the blood, impaired circulation of blood in the body and the inability to respond to stress. These factors together increase the risk of heart diseases.
7. Prevents Skin Ageing- Ancient Egyptians used copper-based beautifying agents and they had traces of copper even in several skincare products. Copper is an antioxidant that assists in cell regeneration and negates the harmful effects of free agents on the skin, fighting off wrinkles and fine lines.
