7 Foods For Glowing Skin In Winters

1. Avocados contain loads of nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E. It also contains monounsaturated fats, which help the skin to acquire and retain moisture. They help remove dead skin cells effectively from the skin. Avocado deeply penetrates the skin to restore the nutrients. It also helps increase blood circulation in the skin, which is essential for the skin. The glutamine amino acid present in avocados cleanses skin and offers enough protection against harsh environmental factors.

2. Grapefruit is rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C helps fight many skin ailments. Grapefruits are also rich in lycopene, a chemical that helps keep the skin smooth and protects it from UV rays.

3. Broccoli- Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable and is good for the skin. It is rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin C. Vitamin A helps keep the skin healthy and reduces scars. Vitamin C helps to maintain collagen production. Broccoli also contains B vitamins that help reduce dry and flaky patches.

4. Carrots- Carrot is a super food for the skin in the winter season. It is rich in Vitamin A and other antioxidants, that help keep the skin healthy, nourished, and glowing. These antioxidants help fight wrinkles, discoloration, and scars. Carrots also contain lycopene, which protects the skin from the harsh sun rays.

5. Spinach - Spinach is a rich source of iron, and is also a must-have if you want to have glowing skin. The leafy green is a storehouse of nutrition. It contains Vitamins A and C, and antioxidants that fend off all sorts of skin infections. Spinach is rich in iron, helps fight anemia, and adds color to your pale skin.

6. Almonds- Almonds are natural emollients that hydrate the skin and prevent dryness. They are also rich in Vitamin E, which helps protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Almonds contain many antioxidants that combat the signs of aging on your skin.

7. Dark chocolate - Dark chocolate is one of the best foods to keep your skin looking and feeling wonderful. It contains flavanols that help the skin glow even in the harsh winter. It also offers sun protection to your skin naturally.