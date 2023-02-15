Honey vs Sugar: Composition, Benefits, Side Effects and More

Honey and sugar are two common sweeteners used by people widely. though sugar is looked down for its unhealthy ingredients and effect on the body. But is honey really worth the hype it receives? Today, in this article, we will be discussing about the similarities, side effects, and benefits of sugar and honey so that you know better and can make your choice wisely.

Honey and sugar are both carbohydrates and consists of the two types of sugar: glucose and fructose. Refined fructose found in sweeteners is metabolized by the liver and has been linked to long term diseases like obesity, fatty liver disease, and diabetes.