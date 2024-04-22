10 Signs and Symptoms Of Dengue

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads because of mosquitoes among people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates. Most people who get dengue won’t have symptoms. But for those people who show the symptoms, the most common are high fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rash. Most will also get better in 1–2 weeks. Some people develop severe dengue and need care in a hospital.

In severe cases, dengue proves to be fatal. The risk of dengue can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites especially during the day. Dengue is treated with pain medicine as there is no specific treatment available currently. After recovery, people who have had dengue tend to feel tired for several weeks. Let's know the 10 common signs and symptoms of dengue in detail.