10 Healthy Foods Rich In Antioxidants

1. Blueberries

Blueberries are rich in nutrients while also being low in calories and contain a large number of antioxidants. Because of their antioxidant content blueberries prove to show many beneficial effects as the antioxidants tend to have medicinal uses for neurological conditions, including those that related to aging.

2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolates have high levels of nutrients and antioxidants. Dark chocolates are linked to a range of potential health benefits, which include lowering the risk of heart disease, reduced inflammation, less chances of high blood pressure and promotion of good cholesterol. They also help to reduce both upper and lower blood pressure measurements.

3. Strawberries

Strawberries are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Strawberries owe their red color to anthocyanins, which have antioxidant powers. Taking anthocyanin supplements help to reduce the levels of LDL cholesterol in participants with high cholesterol.

4. Red cabbage

Red cabbage contains many nutrients, which include vitamins A, C, and K plus several antioxidants. Red cabbage, like strawberries contains anthocyanins. In addition to giving the vegetable its red color, this group of antioxidants helps promote heart health, prevent cancer, and reduce inflammation. Anthocyanins contained in red cabbage show following health benefit : anti-inflammatory, anticancer, diabetes maintenance and management, promote weight control and prevent heart disease.