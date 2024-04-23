10 Foods Rich In Vitamin C

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin, meaning to say it dissolves in water and is delivered to the body’s tissues but is not well stored. Hence, it is recommended that vitamin C must be taken daily through food or supplements.
Vitamin C plays a role in controlling infections and healing wounds, and is a powerful antioxidant that neutralizes harmful free radicals. It is needed to make collagen, a fibrous protein in connective tissue that is weaved throughout various systems in the body: nervous, immune, bone, cartilage, blood, and others. Vitamin C helps make several hormones and chemical messengers used in the brain and nerves. Let's know which foods are rich in vitamin C.
1. Chilli peppers
Green chili pepper scientifically known as Capsicum annuum contains 109 mg of vitamin C, in comparison to red chilli pepper which delivers 65 mg of vitamin C in it's one serving. In addition according to sources consumption of hot red chilli peppers tend to decrease mortality.
2. Guavas
A single guava is said to contain 125 mg of vitamin C. Guava is also rich in the antioxidant lycopene. Regular consumption of peeled guavas are helpful in lowering the participants’ blood pressure and total cholesterol levels as well.
3. Mangoes
Mango is a tropical fruit that is widely available in most parts of the world, and are a great source of vitamin C. The best part about mangoes is their versatility – if you want something sour to cleanse the palate you can go for a young mango, or if you're craving for something sweet, a ripe mango is the best option.
4. Melons
Melons are high in fiber and are packed with nutrients, including vitamin C. They make a healthy dessert option especially for those who like ending their meals on a sweet note. It is said that only a cup of melon is sufficient to meet the daily needs of vitamin C.
5. Papaya
A cup of papaya provides more than twice the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. Papayas are widely available in markets and supermarkets all around the world and are found all year round. Also, the soft texture of the papaya flesh makes it a good option for both young and old to enjoy.
6. Strawberries
Strawberries are a highly nutritious fruit which are loaded with vitamins, minerals and powerful antioxidants. One cup of strawberry is said to yields about 85mg of vitamin C. It also helps to prevent various conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and constipation.
7. Kiwis
Eating one medium-sized kiwi fruit is said to fulfil the daily requirement of vitamin C. Kiwi fruit also stimulate digestion, promote healthy skin and hair, and tend to reduce the overall risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.
8. Moringa leaves
Moringa leaves are packed with many important vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, calcium, iron and zinc. It is also a rich source of vitamin C, with 7 times more vitamin C than oranges. It is recommended not be consume by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
9. Red Capsicum
Red capsicum has three times more vitamin C than an orange. In comparison to its yellow and green counterparts, red capsicum tops the list as the highest source of vitamin C. Red Capsicum is also rich in antioxidants and vitamin A, which is great for eye health.
