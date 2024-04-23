10 Foods Rich In Vitamin C

1. Chilli peppers

Green chili pepper scientifically known as Capsicum annuum contains 109 mg of vitamin C, in comparison to red chilli pepper which delivers 65 mg of vitamin C in it's one serving. In addition according to sources consumption of hot red chilli peppers tend to decrease mortality.

2. Guavas

A single guava is said to contain 125 mg of vitamin C. Guava is also rich in the antioxidant lycopene. Regular consumption of peeled guavas are helpful in lowering the participants’ blood pressure and total cholesterol levels as well.

3. Mangoes

Mango is a tropical fruit that is widely available in most parts of the world, and are a great source of vitamin C. The best part about mangoes is their versatility – if you want something sour to cleanse the palate you can go for a young mango, or if you're craving for something sweet, a ripe mango is the best option.

4. Melons

Melons are high in fiber and are packed with nutrients, including vitamin C. They make a healthy dessert option especially for those who like ending their meals on a sweet note. It is said that only a cup of melon is sufficient to meet the daily needs of vitamin C.

5. Papaya

A cup of papaya provides more than twice the recommended daily intake of vitamin C. Papayas are widely available in markets and supermarkets all around the world and are found all year round. Also, the soft texture of the papaya flesh makes it a good option for both young and old to enjoy.