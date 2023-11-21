7 Health Benefits Of Eating Guava

Guavas are tropical trees originating in Central America. Their fruits are oval in shape with light green or yellow skin and contain edible seeds. Guava leaves are used as an herbal tea and the leaf extract as a supplement. Organic guava is a good source of vitamin C and is called the powerhouse of fibers.
Guava is referred to as the “Queen of Fruits” because of its medicinal properties. It proves to be effective in fighting germs, bacteria, and seasonal flu. It contains a variety of antioxidants that help improve heart health, digestion, fight inflammation, etc. Guava has also been hailed as one of the best superfoods when it comes to offering health benefits. Let's know the health benefits of guava in detail below.
What Happens If We Eat Guava Daily?
Helps improve blood sugar level- The guava leaf extract improves blood sugar levels, long-term blood sugar control, and insulin resistance. Hence guava proves to be good for people with diabetes or those at risk. It is also believed that drinking guava leaf tea lowers blood sugar levels after a meal and the effects lasted up to two hours.
Help boost heart health in a number of ways. Firstly, the high levels of antioxidants and vitamins in guava leaves help protect the heart from damage by free radicals. Guavas contain high levels of potassium and soluble fiber and hence contribute to improved heart health. Guava leaf extract also helps lower blood pressure, decrease “bad” LDL cholesterol, and increase “good” HDL cholesterol. Taking guava leaf extract could be beneficial since high blood pressure and high levels of LDL cholesterol are linked to higher risks of heart disease and stroke
Guava is known to be a superfood since it is rich in several nutrients that benefit us in unimaginable ways. The folic acid and vitamin B9 in guava facilitate the development of a baby’s nervous system and prevent any neurological disorder in them. So, keep guava handy when pregnant.
Aids Weight Loss- Guava because of its low calorie and high fiber content is loved by every fitness expert. Guava not only curbs your hunger but also boosts your metabolism. Guavas have relatively less sugar content compared to other healthy fruits. Though being low in calories, guava is rich in nutrients.
Guava is rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that is effective in neutralizing and lowering the cancer cells in the body. Also according to a study, guava extract prevents the growth of cancer cells.
Guava is rich in vitamin A and helps keep your eyes healthy. It not only helps in keeping the eyes healthy but also improves your vision. Guava slows down macular degeneration and cataracts.
Guava contains magnesium, which helps relax your nerves and muscles. Since guava is a nerve relaxant having guava after a tiring day helps relax your mind and muscles. It is also rich in manganese and hence improves the nutrient absorption.
