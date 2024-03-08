BJP's Asansol Debacle: Pawan Singh Stepping Back and TMC Claiming It as Its Win

Within 24 hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of Lok Sabha candidates, Bhojpuri artist Pawan Singh, who was on the list as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol, announced his withdrawal from the electoral race, citing "personal reasons".

In those 24 hours, Singh faced backlash from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, which alleged that his songs were "vulgar, derogatory, and misogynist" and "target women of Bengal".

In the light of the debacle, The Quint talks to experts to find out why the BJP fielded Singh in the first place, why did it spark outrage, and what to expect now from the Asansol seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.