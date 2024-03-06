'He Was God Here': Despite Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest, Sandeshkhali Lives In Fear

Before you read this, here's a personal appeal. If you like our journalism, support us by becoming a member. Your support will help us continue to tell stories that matter to you.

On the face of it, Sandeshkhali looked like it was back to normalcy. Media presence had reduced, the shops were open and a steady stream of people moved from the pier into the village in the Sunderbans. However, residents say that as night falls, a familiar fear comes back to haunt.

Even after the arrest of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Sheikh Shahjahan last week, the people of Sandeshkhali are worried that he may come back to take revenge. Shahjahan, who’s under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged ration distribution scam, has been accused of extortion, intimidation, land grab and sexual assault by the villagers of Sandeshkhali in a protest that was spearheaded by women. The protests first led to the arrests of Shahjahan’s two aides- Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra. Finally, Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal police last Thursday after he’d been absconding for 55 days. He was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation on 6 March.

When The Quint visited Sandeshkhali the day after Shahjahan’s arrest, the women who were part of the protest spoke about Shahjahan’s “body language” when he was being taken to court after his arrest.