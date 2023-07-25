'Not a New Demand': Why Certain Groups Want Tura as Meghalaya's Winter Capital

Monday night’s protest stems from the demand by ACHIK to establish Tura, the headquarters of the West Garo Hills region in Meghalaya, as the winter capital of the state. At present, the state's capital Shillong is located in the East Khasi Hills district.

Shillong is almost at the centre of the hills inhabited by the Khasis, one among the three matrilineal communities of Meghalaya. The other two are Garos concentrated in the Garo Hills, and the Jaintias dominating the Jaintia Hills.

Since 11 July, ACHIK leaders have been on an indefinite hunger strike over their demand to declare Tura as a winter capital – for a period of sixth months from October to March.

Last week, ACHIK, in a press release, said, "The significance of establishing a second or winter capital cannot be overstated". Their reasons were: