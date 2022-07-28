Explosives, Arms Found at Arrested Meghalaya BJP Leader's Farmhouse: Police

The police further added that new charges under Explosive Substances Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the original FIR lodged against Marak.

"A total of 35 gelatine sticks and 100 detonators, four crossbows and 15 arrows were seized from the farmhouse," Vivekanand Singh, Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills told PTI.

The explosives and arms were recovered when a team of the district Child Protection Unit and the police went there to collect the clothes and books left by the rescued children.