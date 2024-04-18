Explained: PVR-INOX to Now Screen Malayalam Films Following Tiff With Producers

Amid the dispute, Kamal Gianchandani, the CEO of PVR-INOX, had claimed that the KFPA is forcing them to opt for PDC, which he believes is against the law and is prohibitive under it.

Gianchandani released an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) on 11 April, which said, "At the outset, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to all our Producer and Distributor friends in Malayalam Film Industry for their unwavering support for the theatrical platform and their significant contribution to the revival of theatres post Covid-19. No one holds greater respect for all the Producers releasing their films in our theatres than all of us at PVRINOX.”

The statement also addressed the issue with the newly-launched PVR-INOX theatre in Kochi. "Our cinemas have been advised by the Association to source Malayalam movie content exclusively through one channel i.e. through the content mastering and distribution network run by the association. Such an action of forcing an exhibitor to procure content from only one source is anticompetitive in nature and prohibited under the law. As a law-abiding member of Indian Film Industry, we are unable to comply with this advice," it further read.

