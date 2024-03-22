Catch Your Favourites with PVR INOX Passport: Savarkar's Valour vs. Goa's Chaos

The big screen comes alive with a thrilling mix of stories! Dive into the inspiring tale of Indian revolutionary Veer Savarkar in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. If laughter is your medicine, then ‘Madgaon Express’ promises a hilarious Goa trip gone hilariously wrong with three childhood friends. For a shiver down your spine, ‘Imaginary’ will transport you to a place where childhood toys come to life with a dark secret. Finally, ‘Arthur the King’ offers a heartwarming adventure about an athlete and his unlikely canine teammate pushing their limits in a grueling race. With the launch of PVR INOX Passport, Movie lovers can enjoy movies across all genres with ease as this week’s movies has something to offer for everyone – so grab your popcorn, pick your adventure, and get ready for a cinematic escape! as here are the movies releasing in your nearest PVR INOX theatres this week!

1. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

The movie is directed by Randeep Hooda, who also plays the titular role of Savarkar. The movie chronicles the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent Indian freedom fighter and social reformer also known as Veer Savarkar. Other actors include Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, and R Bhakti Klein. The film is expected to depict Savarkar's struggles against British rule, his ideology of nationalism, and his contributions to the Indian independence movement.

2. Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express is a new comedy-drama film which follows three childhood friends on a chaotic trip to Goa. Their dream vacation turns into a hilarious nightmare, likely filled with unexpected twists and turns. The movie stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, and is directed by actor Kunal Kemmu. This movie marks Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut and will definitely be a treat for his fans.

3. Imaginary

Imaginary is a horror film which is about a woman named Jessica who returns to her childhood home with her family. Her young stepdaughter Alice becomes attached to a creepy teddy bear named Chauncey, and things get unsettling as Alice's behavior turns strange. Jessica discovers there's more to Chauncey than meets the eye, and a dark secret from Jessica's past comes back to haunt her.

4. Arthur The King

The movie follows Michael Light, a washed-up athlete desperate for one last shot at winning the grueling Adventure Racing World Championship. He convinces a sponsor to back his team, and during the race across the Dominican Republic, they encounter a stray dog named Arthur. Together they race across the Dominican Republic in an epic adventure that tests their limits and redefines what winning means.

~ From revolution's fire of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar to Madgaon Express's hilarious chaos, this week's releases sizzle! Get spooked with ‘Imaginary’ or race with ‘Arthur the King’. Your epic escape awaits at your PVR INOX theatres! ~

This list is provided by PVR INOX.