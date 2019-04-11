The Opportunities, Careers and Challenges of Esports in India

The word “esports” is being thrown around a lot lately thanks to the popularity of multiplayer online games like PUBG and Fortnite.

Little do people know that the esports industry is more than a decade old and has just shot up in India in the past couple of years with more developers and investors jumping into this sector.

Many people are taking notice about esports as a lucrative career option in India with hardware manufacturers also weaving their R&D in a way to make India-compatible and affordable gaming hardware.

But what exactly is esports and how does is shape the Indian gaming industry today? What are the challenges in this form of sport and who are the key stakeholders here who can help redefine the definition of esports in India?

We caught up with a few key stakeholders at a panel discussion organised by Intel India to answer some of these questions.