Does SBI Really Need 4 Months To Compile Electoral Bonds Data? Experts Explain

RTI activist Commodore Lokesh Batra said that when the SBI takes the KYC details while issuing an electoral bond to a donor, it must have a digital record of it.

"They have the data as to who has purchased a bond and which political party has encashed it. Today, where technology in a bank like SBI does lakhs of transactions across the globe at a faster speed, preparing such data isn't difficult. Starting from KYC itself, the numbers are there. The political party, while encashing that bond, has a slip," Batra told The Quint.

Batra also pointed out that a letter of the SBI dated June 2018, which revealed the net cost of floating electoral bonds, had mentioned allocation of over Rs 60,00,000 for 'IT Systems Development'.

While both Chhokar and Batra indicated that the timeline cited to provide the data may have been done to delay it until after elections, Agarwal said: "All these entries and data are recorded real time. Since it is recorded and maintained real time, there has to be data compiled somewhere in some form. The compilation also has to be real time because they also need it for audit purposes at the end of each financial year."

"The records would be there in 29 different branches. All they need to do is to collect them together, put it in one place, file it, and hand it over to the Election Commission. Now, the point is – it is also a bureaucratic process. So, whether it takes three days, three weeks, or three months, who is going to decide that accurately?" she asked.