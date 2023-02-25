Why is Centre Threatening to Cut Health Funding to Punjab Over Mohalla Clinics?

Irked over the alleged conversion of Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres into Aam Aadmi clinics (popularly referred to as mohalla clinics), the Centre recently threatened the Punjab government that central funding for the National Health Mission would be slashed for the state.

In a strongly worded letter, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said it will cut off funding of nearly Rs 676.11 crore for enhancing health infrastructure "if the state continued to convert centrally funded Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres into Aam Aadmi clinics".

So, what are Aam Aadmi clinics and what clauses has the Punjab government allegedly violated? Read on.